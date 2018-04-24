Vietnam Veteran teaches Anzac spirit

VIETNAM Veteran Terrance Stevens is making sure the Anzac Day tradition will be kept alive for future generations.

The Springfield Central State High School teacher served his country for more than 20 years before becoming a teacher and is one of the organisers of the school's Anzac Day services.

Today the school held two remembrance ceremonies for their 1400 students, one for the junior classes and one for the seniors.

Mr Stevens said the commemorations were much like a dawn service.

"It's very important for them to know about it. The respect these kids showed today was unbelievable,” Mr Stevens said.

Mr Stevens, who retires from teaching in 10 weeks, said the service was to remember all those that have and still do serve.

While Anzac Day is an emotional one for himself, it also has significance for the students as many have parents who are current or ex-service men and women or have a family member serving overseas.

Springfield Central State High School commemorated Anzac Day on April 24, (back) Cassandra Strydom and Ryan Leach (front) School Captains Mathew Rademan, Rachel Campling and Rafael Sy.

"The kids are proud of the fact that they are Australian.”

This year's ceremony celebrated the 100th year of the armistice and included military cadets, the school band and choir and the laying of wreaths.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick attended the ceremony along with State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Springfield Light Tower President Nigel Cappari.