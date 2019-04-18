Menu
Townsville Hospital generic shots.
Vietnam veteran stable after samurai sword attack

by JULIA BRADLEY
18th Apr 2019 1:10 PM
THE CONDITION of an elderly Vietnam veteran who was attacked with a samurai sword and left fighting for his life, has improved.

Brenton Philp, 69, has been in a critical condition since Saturday after an attack left him with serious injuries.

Townsville Hospital have confirmed Mr Philp is now stable.

Jake Whyte, 23, and Allison Symons, 20 allegedly broke into Mr Philp's Cranbrook home on Friday in an attempt to evade police after a crime spree.

The pair are accused of a series of crimes that began at 4.30pm Friday, after one man and two women were picked up by taxi at a pub on Charters Towers Rd.

Police allege when they arrived at their destination the taxi driver was punched in the face, a knife was produced and the taxi was stolen.

At 9.30pm, a 23-year-old man was allegedly threatened by Whyte wielding a samurai sword in a gym car park in Hyde Park.

The victim's car was allegedly stolen by Whyte and Symons.

Whyte and Symons were remanded in custody.

The pair are facing several charges including armed robbery in company with violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Over the weekend, a court heard that Whyte was on a ­return to prison warrant.

The warrant was issued for Whyte on March 4 after he breached the conditions of his parole orders.

It is understood the 23-year-old had been granted parole in January to a Mareeba address.

Both matters will next be heard on June 12.

