Vietnam veteran hopes for big crowd at memorial service

A WAR veteran still recalls the "hair-raising" moment a rocket exploded near him during the Vietnam War.

Former Australian Air Force serviceman, Mr Watherston served in Vietnam from 1969-1970.

"We were on an air force base. We used to get a few mortar and rocket attacks on the base," he said.

"On one of my days off, a rocket went off about 100m from our quarters, which was a bit scary."

Ipswich RSL Services Club president Mr Watherston will lead a special commemorative service in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day at Club Services Ipswich (CSI) tomorrow night, Sunday.

The service has attracted big crowds in the past and Mr Watherston hopes this year will be no different.

"We normally get about 70 people there. It's not all veterans, it's also their families," he said.

"I'm hoping for another big crowd to come along on Sunday.

"A lot of the veterans are now getting on in age, as am I, so those who can make it do come along.

"We also have a lot of veterans who have now passed away. Some of the wives whose husbands have passed away come along and lay a wreath for them."

The service begins at 5pm in the club's parking lot at the memorial, located at 5 Lowry St, North Ipswich.

For more details, please phone 38123366.