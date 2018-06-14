Vietnam veteran recognised, 50 years later

Former Goodna RSL president Tim Moroney has been formally recognised for his service in Vietnam.

Former Goodna RSL president Tim Moroney has been formally recognised for his service in Vietnam. Rob Williams

A VIETNAM veteran who fought in one of the conflict's biggest battles has been formally recognised, 50 years later.

Former Goodna RSL president Major Tim Moroney now has a medal recognising his role in the Battle of Coral and Balmoral, in which Australian soldiers were hit with a barrage of rocket and mortar fire in May 1968.

Mr Moroney's unit was awarded a Citation for Gallantry.

"I was only 19 at the time," Mr Moroney.

"We were sent there supposedly as a blocking force for North Vietnamese and Viet Kong leaving after a battle.

"But it turned out there was another force coming from the north.

"It was a big battle. We lost more troops than in any other.

"I was there with logistics. We got hit by rockets and mortars.

"It's painful to think about."

Mr Moroney was sitting at home on Mother's Day when he heard the announcement that those who fought in the battle would receive a special pin, acknowledging their service and sacrifice.

"It feels good, after 50 years, to get some recognition," he said.

"I will wear it with pride."

Mr Moroney always wanted to be a soldier.

When he was a little boy, he started reading military history.

At age 17, he tried to join the army but had a medical problem and wasn't accepted.

He was finally successful in enlisting but he was pulled off a plane because he was 10 days shy of his 18th birthday. Eventually, Mr Moroney flew to Vietnam. "When we got there, it was confusing. We landed in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) and we didn't really know what to expect.," Mr Moroney said.

"It was scary, when I look back, but at the time I was 19 and 'bullet proof', as you think you are at that age."

About 3000 soldiers fought in the 26-day battle which ended in victory for the 1st Australian Task Force.