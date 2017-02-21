31°
VIDEO: Air Tractor simulator changing way pilots are trained

Emma Clarke
21st Feb 2017

THE Air Tractor 802 is exactly as it sounds - a flying tractor.

The agricultural aircraft is designed for crop use but serves a double purpose in fire bombing large fires.

It's a highly specialised tool requiring fine tuned skills and training, a service Ipswich businessman Charles du Plessis is offering to the global market.

The GeoSim technologies managing director this month unveiled a specially designed and built Air Tractor 802 simulator which is set to transform how specialist pilots are trained.

Mr du Plessis already has a customer and the world-first simulator is ready for the international market.

"There are two companies in the world that do the 802 but they are well over $1 million each, this comes in the sub-$100,000 category," he said.

"It enables the smaller operators to actually practice their simulation as such they are flying and that makes them a lot less expensive and produce better pilots.

Chris du Plessis tries out the simulator.
Chris du Plessis tries out the simulator. Rob Williams

 

"The simulator is an exact emulation of the Air Tractor 802. These guys fly at about 10m off the ground and at about 200 knots over the field and of course when they come into bombing they come in pretty low.

"The advantage of this is it can be hooked up with other aircraft so they can do dummy runs before the actual exercise of bombing the fire."

The simulator is GeoSim's largest dome design at 4m and the training scenery is custom made for a realistic training experience.

"What makes this simulator unique is you're able to practice fire bombing, you're able to fly at very very low altitudes," Mr De Plessis said.

"For the people coordinating the fire, the control of the fire and the pilot, it helps them to work in unison."

GeoSim is working with insurance companies to provide specialist agreements for pilots trained using the simulator.

"We are negotiating with insurance companies to reduce the rates with pilots who are trained and keep the training current with our simulator. Insurance companies are working with us on this," Mr de Plessis said.

"To coordinate your pilots and to get them to be trained properly with fire bombing techniques, it's a very specialised skill and if you're able to do it in the simulator or at least do the basics in the simulator, it makes for better trained pilots and also a lot less expensive to bring pilots up to scheme."

GeoSim is part of the innovative Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre based on Turley St.

"If it hadn't have been for the Business Enterprise Centre we definitely would have found it a lot more difficult," Mr de Plessis said.

"We have many world firsts, we are one of the first companies in the word to get a civil aviation accreditation to use the flight simulator."

