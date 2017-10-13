PHOTOS: When the Mayor gets on a bucking bull

RANGA, meet Andrew Antoniolli.

Except they already did at Ipswich's newest bar grand opening on Friday night as the Ipswich Mayor was among hundreds to check out the new digs and have a go at Ranga the bucking bull.

It was a packed house as would-be party-goers had to queue in the street when the bar hit capacity before 9pm.

"Yes I rode the bull," Cr Antoniolli said.

"I don't mind getting up to a bit of risky activity every now and then and riding the bull was certainly lots of fun. I bumped into my daughter there and she was highly embarrassed.

"It's not easy at all, I've ridden a few of them and that's the hardest one.

"It's nice to know Ranga has been put out to pasture in Ipswich.

"I think the controller was being nice to me, but I think I lasted about eight seconds, quite a long time. I used to work with a lot of professional bull riders and they tell me it's nothing like the real thing."

He said despite the lines, patrons were well-controlled and well-behaved.

"From what I remember it was a great atmosphere, it was a packed house and plenty of people were having fun and clearly enjoying themselves," he said.

"I want to applaud the way Johnny Ringo's looked after their patrons. There was plenty of security and the level of control they had over people, particularity arriving and leaving, was really good.

"It is a really good standard to set for safety and we hope all new operators set a really high bar for their patrons and the broader community as well.

"It's a golden opportunity for Ipswich people to have a night out and I think patrons are really looking forward to having a good time and setting a high standard for themselves."