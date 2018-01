FANCY a pie or seven?

The good folks at the Racehorse Hotel stocked up on their pie supplies ahead of today's Australia Day pie-eating competition and it's not the only food hungry revellers can gorge themselves on.

Food eating contest at the Racehorse Hotel on Australia Day on Friday. Rob Williams

The pie-eating competition wrapped up with a lamington-eating competition for dessert and a dunk tank to freshen up afterwards.

Snaps to Mat Barnes who was able to smash the most pies and lamingtons.

Lorne Stinson and Mat Barnes won the food eating contest at the Racehorse Hotel Australia Day event on Friday. Rob Williams