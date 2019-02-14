VIDEO: Vicious school attack caught on camera

A GRAPHIC video showing a vicious attack on a school boy at a Gympie high school has invoked a heated reaction on social media.

The video, which appears to be filmed on Gympie State High School grounds at an unknown time, shows a boy punching and pushing another boy repeatedly while a large group of high school kids watch on.

The attacker continues to pound into him while he shelters his head on the ground.

Outcry has erupted over the video, which was first uploaded to Instagram last night and shared on a popular Gympie Facebook page, before the link was removed.

Parent and former Gympie State High School student Travis Demnar, who said he was a victim of school yard bullying at the school, was sickened by the video when he saw it on Facebook.

"I got bullied my whole school life, so I know what it's like to be in his position," Mr Demnar said.

"I got bashed and ridiculed multiple times through primary school and high school. It made me angry with society."

He said not enough was being done to keep kids safe.

"How could people let it happen and stand there and film it?

"It makes me question what parents actually do to stop the bullying - what they're allowing to happen at home."

A schoolyard fight caught on video at Gympie State High School has caused outrage on social media. Contributed

He said security on school grounds needs to be increased as well as a trying to reach an understanding between students.

"They need to pursue getting police escorts through the school," Mr Demnar said.

"They need to adopt a cop, and if they have one - they need another."

"That's the one place where parents want to send their children so they can learn to better their lives and they are just getting ridiculed and made to feel unsafe."

The Queensland Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

Gympie public response on social media:

Elizabeth Alchin: As a parent of two high school aged boys my heart just breaks that this is happening. Day after day I hear of another issue at this school. Where are the teachers?

sharns1.1:

Seriously? What is wrong with kids these days? You'll realise that punching a kid and targeting him wasn't worth it in the end it doesn't make you more popular you don't gain more friends. It's honestly not worth it. You're ruining your own life.

Katareena Stewart-Seib: Doesn't matter what school you send your kids to this is always a possibility unfortunately. And it is disgraceful that society has gotten so bad that kids think this is ok.

Jade Preitz: What is more disgusting is all them people watching and doing nothing about it.

Kristy Lowe: I'm shocked at the fight being filmed then edited then being shared on Insta.