VIDEO: Toxic smoke 'bad cocktail' in tyre fires

A TYRE processing plant in the same Ipswich suburb as a potentially dangerous rubbish fire on the weekend had strict safety measures in place to prevent a fire, owners say.

Chiptyre owner David Mohr said 200,000 tyres a day were recycled at the New Chum plant but the site met strict government standards to prevent a potential disaster.

He said the most common causes of tyre fires were deliberate or machinery failure, both of which were significantly reduced by separating the tyres across 10ha of land, supplying sand fire retardant and maintaining machinery.

Mr Mohr said the biggest danger in a tyre fire was toxic smoke.

"The criteria are all set out by both the council and the environment department jointly with the fire department as to what fire retardants and separations between plants, fuel sources should be established," he said.

"The toxic smoke is by far the biggest issue.

"It's quite a bad cocktail when it's not treated properly."