VIDEO TOUR: Club's major transformation revealed

A MAJOR Ipswich leagues club has undergone a massive transformation with one tasty draw-card.

Upgrade works inside Brothers Leagues Club at Raceview have finished with a soft-opening held this week and it's not just the décor that's changed.

The $14m renovation included new bars, a new gaming room and new function space.

The menu, overseen by a new head chef poached from the Pineapple Hotel in Brisbane, has also been transformed.

Food will now be the club's major drawcard with a focus on serving up the best steaks in Ipswich.

Head chef Neil Smith said the steaks were sourced from all around the country with different breeds used for different cuts of meat.

"We are trying to put a focus on fresh produce," Mr Smith said.

"Previously, the food was all done from a budget point of view. It was more about price than quality.

"With the new menu, we've aimed at making the food component a reason to come to the club.

"We have the best steaks in Ipswich, by far."

The redevelopment has created 20 new jobs, taking the club's team to 120 local staff.

Each one has undergone extra training to ensure high customer service standards, club general manager Brad Morgan said.

He said the renovation signalled a cultural transformation.

"We've listened to what our members and previous visitors wanted and changed our business model to suit," Mr Morgan said.

"We want people to feel safe, enjoy a friendly atmosphere, good food and a more appealing fit-out."

Already more women are visiting the club.

Dinmore resident Kathy Boggan used to be a regular at Brothers and since the opening of the new section, has started coming back.

"We were here the other day but the café wasn't open then, so we came back to check it out," Ms Boggan said.

"I like the new restaurant. It's a good layout. The service was great and so were the prices."

New poker machines have replaced old ones in the gaming room which has expanded slightly from 236 machines to 248.

Brothers Leagues Club boasts more than 20,000 members and is one of the biggest in Ipswich.

This is the third major development at Brothers Leagues club in the past 20 years. The previous was finished in 2006.

Chef's tips for top steak

Season just before you cook using just salt and pepper

High heat, short time

Rest the meat

The menu has been transformed.