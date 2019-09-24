VIDEO: Tivity targeted again, fake notes on the loose

AN IPSWICH shop owner that was just last week targeted by a gang of teenage thugs keen on glue has this week been handed over a fake $100 note.

In the CCTV provided by Vinh Truong, who runs Tivity Party, Gifts and Homeware in the CBD it shows a person waiting until Mr Truong leaves the front counter, putting his son in charge.

A person then proceeds to use the bill to pay for goods. Mr Truong warned other residents in a post on the Citiwatch -Keeping Ipswich Safe! Facebook page.

Many commenters on the post could not tell which bill was real and which was fake. Many suggested the scrunch test waas the easiest way to initially tell if a note is false - genuine note should spring back. The Reserve Bank of Australia has provided the following information regarding identifying false bank notes:

Is it plastic? Australian banknotes are printed on plastic and have a distinct feel. A suspect banknote may feel excessively thick or thin compared to a genuine banknote. It is difficult to start a tear along the edge of a genuine banknote.

Look for the Coat of Arms. If you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms.

Look for the star. Diamond-shaped patterns are printed inside a circle on both sides of the banknote. If you hold the banknote up to the light, the patterns should line up perfectly to form a seven-pointed star.

Check the clear window. The clear window should be an integral part of the banknote and not an addition. Check that the white image printed on the window cannot be easily rubbed off. Also look for the embossing - there is a wave pattern in the window of the $10 banknote, and the value of the banknote in the windows of $20, $50 and $100 banknotes.

Feel the dark printing. It is produced with a special raised ink that can be felt with your finger.

Check the print quality. The background printing should be sharp. Check for irregularities such as less clearly defined patterns, thicker or thinner lines, or colour differences.

Look for the microprinting. Under a magnifying glass you will see tiny, clearly defined words on the top left corner of the $5 banknote and near the portraits on the other banknotes.