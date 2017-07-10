VIDEO: The elusive world of elite guinea pigs

IN A force of up to 80, with their squeals perfected and hair styles meticulously manicured, Jody Urquharts's guinea pigs are hot contenders for the coveted piggy best in show cup.

They are part of the Ipswich Cavy Club, an elite group of guinea pig enthusiasts dedicated to the art of pedigree pets - and putting them in fancy dress outfits.

The club members are giving a rare glimpse into the guinea pig world at the upcoming Ipswich Cavy Club show where the community can learn the art of show guinea pigs.

The fancy dress theme in July is angels and demons.

Schnookie and her boyfriend Piggy were the founding piggies of Ms Urquhart's and husband John's Raceview Cavy Stud; a booming garage set-up with all seven pedigree groups and adorned with close to six years of elite success.

"Out first show was in 2012, we went with two pet guinea pigs, Schnookie and Piggy, her boyfriend. We went with two and came home with five, that was the Ipswich Cavy Club's first show,” Ms Urquhart said.

"One thing that I always wanted for Ipswich that it was a really fun, family involved club. A lot of clubs are prim and proper whereas I want to have bit of fun.

"When we're showing the pedigrees, it's a lot more serious but we can still have a bit of fun while we're doing that.”

Ipswich Cavy Club is one of the only clubs with an emphasis on the pet division, giving the community a chance to get in the guinea pig door.

"Ipswich Cavy Club is known for the pets, we're the only club that has a pet schedule and promotes showing the pets. That's where we started, that's where everyone starts,” Mr Urquhart said.

"It gives them more opportunity to win and to get involved. It's not just about showing the pigs but educating people about their care also.”

Enthusiasts come from across the state to show their prized guinea pigs and battle it out for the sash.

Points are lost if the pig's nails are too long, hair messy or paws dirty so hours are spent plucking stray hairs from their belly.

"It is a challenge. There are also some wonderful friendships, there are some great people in the fancy,” Ms Urquhart said.

"There is a fair bit of preparation, the grooming can take anywhere up to two and half hours per pig. But if they don't like being groomed, you'll know about it.

"Last year was my proudest achievement at national level with Moonstone, getting best marked.”