World Gym Ipswich tour
Business

VIDEO: Take a tour of 1800sqm World Gym

Emma Clarke
by
3rd May 2018 3:00 PM
WELCOME to Ipswich's most rapidly expanding cult.

It has been less than a month since a World Gym Ipswich opened at Bundamba and already it has gained the massive fitness following the international company is known for.

Father and son duo Dominic and Darcy Edwards took less than a year to transform a dusty block of dirt into a 1800sqm, multi-storey gym.

The team from World Gym Ipswich.
Rob Williams

Just a few weeks ago the cement building was buzzing with tradies rushing to get the gym ready for the first fitness fanatics but now its filled with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a cafe, creche and a massive cardio deck.

World Gym Bundamba is leading the way in super-sized business in the industrial suburb - it's in the same business hub as the old derelict Masters building and proposed Costco store, expected to open later this year.

Managers say the gym is unlike anything Ipswich has seen before.

"There isn't a reference point like this in the area for people to compare it to so we're keen to prove just how big it will be and it will also be very aesthetically pleasing, a very pretty gym. It's something very exciting for us," Darcy said ahead of the opening in March.

"We want people to understand this is my old man and I building this, we are not a huge national company.

"We have a lot more ability to be able to react and respond to people's thoughts and requests."

World Gym burst into the Australian fitness market in 2008 and has since become known for "seriously fun fitness".

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities.

Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognised brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe, it's latest facility expanding into Ipswich.

    Local Partners