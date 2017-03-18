VIDEO: Sweet and classy aim of Australian-first business

LIMOUSINE chauffeurs, head to toe pamper packages and self-esteem workshops are in store for guests of Redbank Plains' freshest sweet and classy business development.

Sweet and Classy Spa is an exclusive beauty spa for children and adults and goes beyond hair and make-up to include confidence, self-esteem and poise mentoring.

Sydney businesswoman, aka 'director classy', Julianne Cusumano chose Redbank Plains exclusively to host the Australia-first business venture.

GET READY: Julianne Cusumano chose Redbank Plains exclusively for Sweet and Classy Spa. Rob Williams

She said Ipswich was the ideal place for a new and innovative business and the community was ready for something different.

"In Sweet and Classy Spas, having class means having character, confidence, poise, self esteem, kindness and friendship, integrity and all that starts with self-love," she said.

"We combine the best of both worlds; nurturing a person's inner beauty, where all beauty begins, on the inside, as well as their outer beauty with pampering."

Pampering is busy work and the spa is set to create 60 new jobs for keen workers including roles for party staff, cake and sweet chefs, nail artists, limousine drivers and beauticians.

Ms Cusumano said the business concept was developed after she toured the world and was unable to find anything like it.

"Sweet and Classy will have programs and classes that teach girls all about etiquette, we will be hands on in teaching young people things like personal hygiene, skin care, high self-esteem, team spirit, how to speak to and treat each other with respect, and how to interact and communicate without social media," she said.

"We're not just for mums and daughters; quality time can be spent between dads and boys who are learning to recognise their inner beauty as well. As teenagers, girls tend to drift away from their mums, so to keep these teenagers sweet, we hope to develop these girls with a certain code. This code will become the ethics of sweet girls to become classy women."

The spa is set to offer 15 party packages in themed party rooms with limousine transfers, a fashion catwalk, full hair salon, beauty treatment rooms, a cafe and education and training rooms.

Email employment@sweetandclassyspas.com for job details.

Sweet and Classy Spa will open on May 6 at Redbank Plains Town Square.