Video store staying one step ahead

TO BE CONTINUED: Network Video Winston Glades owners Jo and John Wilton have diversified and kept a local focus.

THE online prophets have espoused the demise of video stores, bookshops and many other retailers with the view that everyone will watch movies and read books online.

But the reality doesn't quite match with what is really happening.

According to a special review on publishing in The Guardian, the top five publishers reported a decline in online sales and an increase in print.

Co-existence is the key message that emerges from this and other reports.

Locally, Network Video Winston Glades is having its own resurgence. John and Jo Wilton have 27 years under their belts with about 20,000 video titles in store.

The Network Video store of today at Winston Glades sells records, has a special '80s section, and offers coffee and other treats and a range of movies and TV series that rival the streaming services.

"There is still interest in getting movies from us, certainly not the numbers we used to see on a Friday or Saturday night but other nights are tracking around the same," Mr Wilton said.

If you are not sure what a movie is like, looking for some advice, then John and Jo know their product and regularly have a chat around a movie. It is this level of personalised service and customer care that keeps customers coming back.

"It is not just being nostalgic, people want a connection with the familiar," Mr Wilton said.

While Mr Wilton is the first to talk about the number of video store businesses that have closed, he quickly notes that assumptions are made about the closure.

"We live in a time that people want 'free' and the bigger issue in our business is piracy. We need laws around intellectual property.

"We need to pay for services or we lose them."

"We are a family business, we know our customers and the challenge is more about being a good retailer than the specific business. People want local and we have to give it to them."