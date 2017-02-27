VIDEO: Snake bites city's own 'Steve Irwin' grandfather

HE COULD be Ipswich's own version of Steve Irwin.

Having been bitten by a redback spider seven years ago, Antonias Stappas didn't panic when he was bitten by a large snake just after 9pm last night.

The 76-year-old grandfather and animal lover was born in Greece and has lived in Australia for more than 40 years.

Mr Stappas shared his story through his daughter Seva, who translated as she sat by his bed in Ipswich Hospital earlier today.

Antonias Stappas, 76, was bitten on his fingers by a snake at his Redbank Plains home. Pictured with his daughter Seva Stappas and granddaughter Jorgina Reihana, 3. David Nielsen

She said her father was busy saving an injured bird on Sunday night in their Redbank Plains backyard when he was bitten by an aggressive snake.

"Dad was a big fan of Steve Irwin and is a real nature lover," she said.

"As he was covering the bird he had rescued and the snake saw and was ready to strike. It bit him on the fingers.

"We live near bushland so we have had brown snakes in the yard before so that's why he chased it. We have children in the house and he wanted to protect them.

"It was trying to escape and he had it by the tail. He had it in his hands and was banging on the roof so we would hear him upstairs

"I didn't rush actually because he plays a lot of pranks so I didn't realise what was going on."

Mr Stappas was eventually able to raise the alarm with his family upstairs who called Triple Zero.

He then chased the 1.5m-long reptile and captured it before being assessed by paramedics.

"I called the ambulance and my partner went downstairs," Seva said.

"Dad was meant to be sitting down mind you, but I only got to sit him down 10 minutes after the bite when he caught the snake and put it into a bag."

Mr Stappas said he had caught a number of snakes in their yard recently.

Antonias Stappas, 76, was bitten on his fingers by this snake at his Redbank Plains home. Contributed

He believed surrounding development in the Redbank Plains region was stirring up the local snake population.

"He wants people to be careful and to keep an eye out," Seva said.

The family took a photo of the snake before Mr Strappas was rushed to Ipswich Hospital.

The snake which inflicted the nasty bite was later found to be a carpet python, meaning the Ipswich grandfather did not require anti-venom and was able to return home yesterday afternoon.

The family released the snake unharmed into some bushland far away from any residential homes.