A video still showing vision from a street brawl outside Town Square Redbank Plains.
Video shows wild schoolboy brawl at Ipswich shopping centre

Greg Osborn
14th Aug 2019 1:13 PM
FOOTAGE has emerged of a violent brawl in an Ipswich shopping centre which Queensland Times reported on last Wednesday.

The vision, captured on a smartphone, shows a group of young males throwing punches and one using a chair as a weapon in a KFC at Town Square Redbank Plains.

The attackers are then recorded moving off, almost nonchalantly past shocked diners and onlookers.

"It was scary, really scary," witness Sue Habgood said in an interview with Channel 9. "This is where we shop. We don't need racial tension. Everyone needs to get on."

But police spokesman Ben Mackenzie said racial tension was not the cause of the fight.

"The incident itself was a flow on from a football match between two of our local high schools," Mackenzie said.

Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains was the scene of a massive street brawl late on Wednesday afternoon last week.
More footage shows the fight spill out on to Redbank Plains Rd. 

Here more punches are thrown, and those that fall to ground are stomped on or kicked.

Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm, and by the time of their arrival reports put the street disturbance at involving more than 100 people.

A young mum who found her way out of the area blocked by the brawl said it was not the first time the shopping centre had been turned into a free for all.

Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains was the scene of a massive street brawl late on Wednesday afternoon last week.
"It's happened before," Kylie Keene said. "Sometimes the shopping centre goes into lockdown.

"Last time it happened I was heavily pregnant and I nearly got run off my feet by people running amok.

"They don't care, they're always terrorising others."

 

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 56-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

The 56-year-old man was charged with obstruct police and commit public nuisance. He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

The 18-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance and 17-year-old boy released without charge as investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has footage to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Investigations are continuing.

