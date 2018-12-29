Video reveals baby formula rort

A Brisbane man has captured stunning scenes at a shopping centre, filming dozens of Woolworths customers openly rorting the supermarket's two-tin baby formula limit.

Shane Conroy posted the footage to Facebook, which showed at least 30 shoppers at the Sunnybank Hills store running through the supermarket and buying two tins before getting their receipt approved by an employee.

Each of the shoppers then run out of the supermarket, dump their two tins into a trolley waiting just outside and run back in to purchase two more.

Mr Conroy filmed the madness for two minutes before heading downstairs to Woolworths to film a few of the shopping trolleys - packed full of baby formula tins.

The footage is gathering attention on social media, with Mr Conroy's footage being shared more than 1500 times and watched close to 400,000 times.

Baby formula has long been a contentious issue for supermarket ever since Aussie versions became integral to overseas markets, especially in China.

Dozens of shoppers were seen buying tins of baby formula. Picture: Shane Conroy

Woolworths introduced a two-tin transaction limit on baby formula in response to backlash after it was found 'daigou' personal shoppers were buying up stock and reselling the products at a higher price to customers in China.

The practice of sending safe Australian baby formula overseas is big business and is done via 'daigous'.

A week ago, a different group of shoppers - this time in Adelaide - were filmed appearing to abuse the two-tin limit.

Chantel Malthouse filmed the group at Woolworths Kilkenny, whose three trolleys appeared to be jam packed with formula.

"I have seen a lot of things but this was up there with one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen," Ms Malthouse wrote alongside the video, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times since December 16.

Woolworths and Coles attempt to limit baby formula binge buying however both supermarkets encourage shoppers to speak to their specific store if they find their brand is out-of-stock.

After the Woolworth Kilkenny footage went viral, a spokesman for the supermarket said stores could get formula back in stock if customers asked.

"Baby formula stock was readily available for our customers at our Kilkenny store on Saturday and remains so now," the spokesman said.

"We encourage any parents who find their chosen baby formula is unavailable on the shelf to speak with store management, so we can help get them stock as quickly as possible."

Parents regularly find Coles and Woolworths shelves empty.

In November, other footage emerged of a group of shoppers working together to gather up all the baby formula from Hurstville Woolworths in Sydney's south.

They parked shopping trolleys out the front of the store and had one woman stand guard. Inside the store, members of the group stood in the aisle waiting for the shelves to be restocked.

One by one, the shoppers walked through the register with two tins each. They dropped the tins in the trolleys outside the store and went back in for more.

"I don't know how many hundreds of tins of baby formula they got," Ben Fordham told listeners on his 2GB radio show in November.

"They clean up, literally. They sell them for maybe three or four times the price to China.

Most baby formula retails in Australia for between $20 and $35 dollars a tin."

News.com.au previously reported some business owners make as much as $100,000 a year sending baby formula and other medical products to China.