Video shop's huge fire sale: 20,000 DVDs must go!

MOVIE lovers get the popcorn ready.

Today a fire sale at one of Ipswich's last remaining video shops kicks off and more than 20,000 DVDs are up for grabs.

After a tough year in business, the owners of Network Video Booval have decided to shut the doors on their South Station Rd store.

It's the end of an era for owner Tina Gianotti who has been renting movies to Ipswich customers for 34 years.

But it isn't the end of the industry, say owners at the city's two surviving stores who are quietly optimistic.

Ms Gianotti first started work at the Booval video shop as a student then bought into the business in 1989.

Her store was the only one to offer drive-through services and yesterday as the staff were preparing for the VIP sale, which began at 6pm last night, customers weren't shy at expressing their sadness.

CURTAIN CALL: Network Video Booval owner Tina Gianotti (right) and retail assistant Jake Bryant prepare for the closing down sale. David Nielsen

"It is sad," Ms Gianotti said.

"But I'm definitely experiencing mixed emotions; it's all quite surreal and I've been in the industry such a long time. I'm sad for the staff but they have other jobs to go to.

"We've seen a lot in the time we've been here from Beta to VHS to DVDs, and LaserDiscs. Yes the rise of online streaming services like Netflix have had an impact on the industry but I can't put my finger on one thing.

"We've had so many wonderful customers over the years; people I met as children who are grown up now.

"These days there just aren't as many customers."

From 9am today, thousands of ex-rental DVDs, Blu-rays and games will fly off the shelves with movies priced from as low as $5.

Ms Gianotti said some of those items can't even be purchased anymore.

"We're expecting some of the DVDs to go very quickly, especially the Disney Movies.

They only release them every seven years so they can be difficult to come by."

Top movies in 20 years at Booval

Final Destination 03 (2006)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man's Chest (2006)

The Hangover (2009)