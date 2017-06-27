VIDEO: Graffiti in the right place for primary school kids

GRATITUDE, respect, perseverance and team work is the inspiration behind metres of graffiti on the walls of Leichhardt State School.

It's the work of graffiti and tattoo artist turned teacher-aid Oliver Walker, also known as Sudsy, who put his skills to the test in re-vamping the school buildings and putting a creative twist on the street art.

He spent hours spray painting the new school values and lion mascot with close to 50 cans of paint while honing skills he had been developing since he was school-aged.

"Even when I was little I was writing my name on the wall so it was just about representing and getting our name up. It was a good outlet as a teenager being naughty with it," he said.

"I did all the tag stuff and worked in a youth detention centre for three years so I used it as a tool later on to bridge a little gap because I've been on both sides.

STREET ART: Leichhardt State School deputy principal Aaron Clavan, principal Michelle Hamlin and students Reuben Sonio, Angelina Broughton, Mia Mason and Tafai Brownlie with graffiti artist Oliver Walker and the new school masterpiece. Emma Clarke

"As much as I enjoy it and keep it true to the form I grew up with, I've also used it through working because I can connect with a lot of young people and they think it's pretty cool."

He said graffiti art was new way of connecting with children and providing a creative, legal outlet.

"It's an easy way to get them onside and opening up about social things or things going on at home and next thing you know you're counselling them," he said.

"The only thing that separates graffiti and vandalism is permission and non-permission. People say graffiti is illegal, graffiti is not illegal, vandalism is illegal.

"Graffiti is an art form, a modern typography of street formed letters, it has a certain style, an authenticity about it and the only thing that makes it vandalism is not having permission. It's still graffiti. I just wanted to keep it bubbly and live."

Leichhardt State School principle Michelle Hamlin said the graffiti mural coincided with the school staff and students launching a refreshed anthem and new school values.

"We're small school with a complex community and sometimes re-envisaging and getting everybody back on board is important," Ms Hamlin said.

"We have a vision to get our community up and running and include just not the school but be a hub for the community."