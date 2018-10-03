Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Video shows aftermath of crash inferno
News

VIDEO: Rail car, sedan destroyed by fire on Warrego Highway

Tara Miko
by
3rd Oct 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND Rail cart and sedan were destroyed by fire and three cars damaged in a low-speed crash after a bushfire west of Dalby yesterday.

Footage has emerged of the two burnt-out vehicles on the Warrego Highway at Macalister with multiple emergency services on scene.

The footage shows the QR vehicle and a sedan badly damaged by fire believed to have been started by a stray spark from a vehicle working on the nearby rail-line just after 1pm.

The fire quickly took hold in the dry scrub creating an intense smoke hazard.

HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Warrego Highway, west of Dalby.
HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Warrego Highway, west of Dalby. Christian Loghem

Police said the rail cart and vehicle collided head-on in the first incident and three other cars, which had tried to avoid the original collision, slammed into the two vehicles.

Two people were taken to Dalby Hospital with minor injuries from the scene.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency services crews responded to the grassfire, bringing it under control within an hour.

The fire closed the Warrego Highway for more than 30 minutes as emergency services attended to the incident.

bushfire dalby queensland fire and emergency services warrego highway western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police identify family involved in horror highway crash

    Police identify family involved in horror highway crash

    News UPDATE, 7.50AM: POLICE have confirmed a teenage girl died in a horror crash as her family was returning home from holidays.

    JOBS: Six Ipswich businesses that need staff by Christmas

    JOBS: Six Ipswich businesses that need staff by Christmas

    Business Need a job? Here's where to apply.

    Helping our veterans by pulling on the Bootstraps

    premium_icon Helping our veterans by pulling on the Bootstraps

    News Charity ride to visit Ipswich and Lockyer Valley.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 11:11 AM
    CCC reveals number of council complaints are increasing

    premium_icon CCC reveals number of council complaints are increasing

    Crime The corruption watchdog's 2017-18 report was handed down yesterday.

    Local Partners