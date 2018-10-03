VIDEO: Rail car, sedan destroyed by fire on Warrego Highway

A QUEENSLAND Rail cart and sedan were destroyed by fire and three cars damaged in a low-speed crash after a bushfire west of Dalby yesterday.

Footage has emerged of the two burnt-out vehicles on the Warrego Highway at Macalister with multiple emergency services on scene.

The footage shows the QR vehicle and a sedan badly damaged by fire believed to have been started by a stray spark from a vehicle working on the nearby rail-line just after 1pm.

The fire quickly took hold in the dry scrub creating an intense smoke hazard.

HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Warrego Highway, west of Dalby. Christian Loghem

Police said the rail cart and vehicle collided head-on in the first incident and three other cars, which had tried to avoid the original collision, slammed into the two vehicles.

Two people were taken to Dalby Hospital with minor injuries from the scene.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency services crews responded to the grassfire, bringing it under control within an hour.

The fire closed the Warrego Highway for more than 30 minutes as emergency services attended to the incident.