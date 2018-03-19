VIDEO: Qld mayor does 'shoey' on stage at music festival

A QUEENSLAND mayor sent a massive crowd wild when he did a 'shoey' on stage at a music festival.

Ipswich City Council mayor Andrew Antoniolli went on stage at the CMC Rocks music festival to announce a four-year deal to keep the popular event for four more years.

As he took the stage thousands of cheering fans began chanting 'shoey, shoey, shoey'.

A 'shoey' is an Australian custom of skolling a beer from a shoe.

At first Cr Antoniolli was hesitant saying "I know where my shoes have been" but the chanting only became louder.

"You have to drink a beer out of your own shoe. It's not an option," the mayor was told.

A beer was sourced from the crowd, the mayor pulled off his own shoe and obliged.

The crowd roared with approval.

"Thanks to some significant peer pressure I just did this.....," Cr Antoniolli wrote on his public Facebook Page after the shoey.

While the mayor did have a couple of beers on the day, his decision to do the shoey had nothing to do with alcohol consumption.

"Truth be told it was a bit of an adrenaline moment," Cr Antoniolli told the QT.

"It was the excitement that was there. It was a really excited crowd.

"Everyone who had been up on stage had to do one, I wasn't going to be allowed to leave the stage before I did it.

"And it would have been a walk of shame if I had of walked off without doing the shoey.

Cr Antoniolli had been wearing the shoes all day but said that didn't impact the beer flavour.

"It tasted fine," he said.

"All I tasted was beer, not my boot."

Although the excitement was around the shoey, Cr Antoniolli said the real excitement was in securing the popular festival for another four years and the economic potential that brings.

"We have signed the contract with the organiser for another four years to hold the event at WIllowbank.

"That's huge. There were roughly 20,000 people in that venue every night for three days.

"We've had discussions with the promoter about the the best way to value add to the experience for visitors and the opportunity for more money to flow through the local tills.

"Those opportunities exist now and there has been an enormous input into the local economy but we can do better.

"I know that every CMC Rocks Festival there are more hats and boots walking around town than at other time of year."

The mayor's shoe appears undamaged and is drying out in the sun today.

The city's mayor wasn't the only one drinking from his own footwear.

Dozens of videos and photos have emerged on social media of CMC Rocks fans drinking from shoes.