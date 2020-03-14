VIDEO: Police seek man after alleged burglary, fraud
POLICE have released footage of a man who may be able to assist them in their investigation of a burgalry and fraud incident from January.
It is alleged an unknown man entered an Emerson Close address on January 27 and stole jewellery, as well as credit cards.
The credit cards were then used at a Comprton Rd store, Underwood, the following day.
The man in the footage, or anyone who may recognise him, is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.
