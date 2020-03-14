Menu
Man police want to speak to
News

VIDEO: Police seek man after alleged burglary, fraud

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Mar 2020 9:20 AM
POLICE have released footage of a man who may be able to assist them in their investigation of a burgalry and fraud incident from January.

It is alleged an unknown man entered an Emerson Close address on January 27 and stole jewellery, as well as credit cards.

The man police wish to speak to in relation to a burglary and fraud incident. Photo: Queensland Police
The credit cards were then used at a Comprton Rd store, Underwood, the following day.

The man in the footage, or anyone who may recognise him, is urged to contact police.

The vehicle of a man police wish to speak to in relation to a burglary and fraud incident. Photo: Queensland Police
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

