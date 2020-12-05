VIDEO: Police reveal CCTV linked to alleged burglary, extortion

Ipswich detectives have released footage depicting a man following an alleged incident in Leichhardt in September.

Ipswich detectives have released footage depicting a man following an alleged incident in Leichhardt in September.

POLICE have released CCTV footage depicting a man they believe may be connected to a burglary and extortion that took place in Leichhardt.

Ipswich detectives say a man captured in the video, which shows two men walking towards and then entering a home, may be able to help with ongoing investigations.

Police will allege on the night of September 29 about 9.30pm three men approached a 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man who were sitting in a white Holden Commodore on Little Street, Goodna.

Ipswich detectives have released footage depicting a man following an alleged incident in Leichhardt in September.

The pair were forced to drive to a Walter Court address where the three men forced a 64-year-old woman to wire transfer money, before stealing several handbags and fleeing in the stolen sedan, which has since been located.

It is understood nobody was physically injured.

Detectives are still trying to locate this man who is caucasian, around 170cm in height, skinny and has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his arm with a small rat’s tail.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Thugs’ target boy in daylight robbery

Following investigations, police charged a 26-year-old North Booval man with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence, extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat or detriment and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is next due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 3, 2021.

Investigators are also looking to speak with a third man whose whereabouts is currently unknown.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: Laidley teens graffiti park, political signs

Anyone with any information about the man depicted whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002037852 within the online suspicious activity form.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.