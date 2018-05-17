VIDEO: Police chopper tracks stolen car driven dangerously

THREE people have been charged after Polair tracked a stolen car being driven dangerously from Brisbane to Ipswich yesterday.

Officers started following the stolen vehicle on Boundary Rd at Coopers Plains before the driver allegedly evaded police when they attempted to intercept it on Oxley Rd about 12.20pm.

Polair tracked the vehicle as it drove at high speeds, on the wrong side of the road and through a red light before stopping at a residence on Stirling Ct in Redbank Plains.

It will be alleged two men exited the vehicle at the residence before a woman drove it to nearby Aldinga St where she was arrested by police.

A search of the house allegedly uncovered a quantity of ice, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The vehicle was stolen from a Daisy Hill residence on May 3.

A 32-year-old North Booval man has been charged with two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs, failing to stop a motor vehicle and failing to take reasonable care with syringes; and one count each of dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, stealing and receiving tainted property.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence and failing to take reasonable care with syringes.

The men were due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A 31-year-old Redbank Plains woman has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and possessing tainted property.

She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 12.