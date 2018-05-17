Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Redbank stolen car
Crime

VIDEO: Police chopper tracks stolen car driven dangerously

Hayden Johnson
by
17th May 2018 4:03 PM

THREE people have been charged after Polair tracked a stolen car being driven dangerously from Brisbane to Ipswich yesterday.

Officers started following the stolen vehicle on Boundary Rd at Coopers Plains before the driver allegedly evaded police when they attempted to intercept it on Oxley Rd about 12.20pm.

Polair tracked the vehicle as it drove at high speeds, on the wrong side of the road and through a red light before stopping at a residence on Stirling Ct in Redbank Plains.

It will be alleged two men exited the vehicle at the residence before a woman drove it to nearby Aldinga St where she was arrested by police.

A search of the house allegedly uncovered a quantity of ice, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The vehicle was stolen from a Daisy Hill residence on May 3.

A 32-year-old North Booval man has been charged with two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs, failing to stop a motor vehicle and failing to take reasonable care with syringes; and one count each of dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, stealing and receiving tainted property.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence and failing to take reasonable care with syringes.

The men were due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A 31-year-old Redbank Plains woman has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and possessing tainted property.

She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 12.

Related Items

polair queensland police stolen vehicle
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New powers will see five councilors automatically suspended

    premium_icon New powers will see five councilors automatically suspended

    Council News Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe told State Parliament they would be stood aside on full pay as they fight various charges levelled at them.

    Ipswich school threatens scooter ban

    premium_icon Ipswich school threatens scooter ban

    News "We have had numerous physical injuries and reported near misses"

    • 17th May 2018 4:37 PM
    Life's a bang when you're lighting up the skies

    premium_icon Life's a bang when you're lighting up the skies

    People and Places Robert Stevenson is the man in charge of the show's fireworks

    • 17th May 2018 5:00 PM
    Collies and kelpies to showcase skills at dog trails

    premium_icon Collies and kelpies to showcase skills at dog trails

    People and Places Show to put bond between man and best friend to the test

    • 17th May 2018 5:00 PM

    Local Partners