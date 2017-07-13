VIDEO, PICS: Ipswich Mall demolition in 'full swing'

FULL scale demolition started today at the Bremer River end of the old Ipswich City Square shopping Centre.

At the same time work stepped up a gear to preserve Murphy's Town Pub.

Ipswich City Properties (ICP) chairman Paul Tully said the planning and preparation to get to this point was extensive.

"Demolition work is now in full swing to clear the decks for the $150 million phase two redevelopment," he said. "Once the site is cleared work can commence on the new city administration headquarters on the corner of Nicholas St and Union Place.

"A development application has already been lodged by epc.Pacific.

"The proposed nine storey office tower will provide one central location for all council departments for the first time in decades.

"Plans for the redevelopment also allow for an enhanced dining and entertainment experience at Bremer St end with open space and views over the river and River Heart Parklands.

"It will be great to have dining and entertainment in this part of the city again."

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Work has also begun inside Murphy's Pub in Union Place.

Cr Tully said the hotel was originally known as the Commonwealth Hotel when it was built in 1910.

"The interior was refurbished in the 1980s during the construction of Ipswich City Square and the mall.

"Conserving and maintaining heritage buildings is never a cheap exercise and this will be no exception given the extensive work that will be required as well as the extra care that will be necessary to ensure the safe reinstatement of the heritage-listed façade."

Council-owned ICP decided to undertake major remediation work, including conserving the façade, as part of the CBD redevelopment.

Rectification work will include the pub's iconic façade which will be temporarily removed to allow for work to fix structural issues with the heritage-listed property.