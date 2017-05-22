WATCH: More than 25,000 enjoy Ipswich Show

THE good times rolled at the Ipswich Show over three days of family fun.

Despite rain keeping the crowds away on Friday, the 144th Ipswich Show has been declared a success with a huge surge in online ticket sales and bumper crowds for the evening events.

Show Society Vice President Rusty Thomas says more than 25,000 streamed through the gates over the three days.

The Show Society is still tallying up the exact attendance figures and revenue raised which won't be clear for at least another week.

Ipswich Show 2017. Betty Duff and Rita Rasmussen. Rob Williams

The weather gods were kinder over the weekend as crowds enjoyed the rides and exhibits, boosting crowd numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

Miss Showgirl for 2017, Erica Carlson, was on hand for the president's lunch on Friday, as was her sister and runner-up Emily Carlson.

The Farmyard Friends section of the show continued to attract the crowds with "the three little pigs" a favourite with kids.

Ipswich Show 2017. Sasha Bondzulic and Kirra Peel. Rob Williams

Mayor Paul Pisasale said it was great to see crowds enjoying the show despite the wet weather.

"A big thanks to everyone involved, from the organisers, sponsors and supporters to the stallholders, volunteers and of course the patrons themselves," he said.

"The Ipswich Show is one of those iconic events that celebrates everything that is great about our past while looking ahead to a bright and prosperous future."