VIDEO: Men found hiding under shipping container

TWO Gold Coast men have been arrested after allegedly hiding from police underneath a shipping container and charged with a string of drugs and weapons offences.

A number of motorists contacted police after it is alleged a Mazda hatchback was driven recklessly north on the M1 at Ormeau about 2.30pm yesterday.

The Mazda was left with significant damage after smashing into the rear of a black Mercedes, blocking two lanes on the motorway.

The driver and passenger of the hatchback, two men, were seen by other motorists allegedly running from the damaged vehicle into nearby bushland.

Officers arrived and checked the occupants of the Mercedes who were uninjured and able to continue their journey.

Police located a number of items including false registration plates, fraudulent identification and a quantity of dangerous drugs in the hatchback.

Two hours later, at roughly 4.30pm, the Police Dog Squad tracked the two men to a construction site where they were allegedly found hiding under a shipping container.

Police dog Jury and handler Senior Constable Michael Ryan were assisted by officers in arresting the pair.

A large sum of cash was found during the search of a backpack.

Further investigations resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a Surfers Paradise accommodation facility where firearms, ammunition and drugs were allegedly discovered.

A 30-year-old Labrador man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possess property of suspected of being the proceeds of an offence defined in Part II of the Drugs Misuse Act, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M, authority required to possess explosives, failure to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash, drive without due care and attention, receiving tainted property and possess utensil.

A 23-year-old Biggera Waters man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possess property of suspected of being the proceeds of an offence defined in Part II of the Drugs Misuse Act, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B or M, possess utensils.

The pair are expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

Reference number: QP2001011192

