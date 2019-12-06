Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
News

Man found three days after serious assault

Luke Simmonds
by and Luke Simmonds
6th Dec 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have released images of a black van thought to be linked to a serious incident that left a man with severe brain injuries.

The 47-year-old man was found unconscious near a van in bushland off Morayfield Rd around 4pm June 19 this year.

Police believe he was left with severe brain injuries after being seriously assaulted three days earlier.

The 47-year-old man was last seen on June 16 leaving Hargrave St, Morayfield and entered the bushland sometime between then and June 19.

He was travelling in a black 1999 Mercedes Benz van with Queensland registration plates MOT37.

Please contact police if you saw the van.

 

A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.

More Stories

Show More
assault brain injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iced up truckie busted after hauling a car on top of a truck

        premium_icon Iced up truckie busted after hauling a car on top of a truck

        Crime A truck driver with ice in his system was caught out when police spotted his unusual load, an Ipswich court has heard.

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Council must clean up dumped trolleys

        premium_icon Council must clean up dumped trolleys

        Opinion Shopping trolleys are raining down from the David Trumpy Bridge, north and south of...

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Building Ipswich football’s identity starting with the kids

        premium_icon Building Ipswich football’s identity starting with the kids

        Sport “What we need to do now is to really cement our youth development policy . . . to...

        Accused burglars sack lawyers in court delay

        premium_icon Accused burglars sack lawyers in court delay

        Crime Four robbery co-accused were set to be sentenced when two of the offenders sacked...