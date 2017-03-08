VIDEO: Man charged over brother's brutal murder

A MAN accused of murdering his brother has made his first appearance in court, as more details emerge of the grisly end to Patrick Willemyns' life.

The 53-year-old's brother, Michele Franciose Theodoor Willemyns, 56, has been charged with one count of murder over the Karana Downs death.

His body may have been in his unit for up to 24 hours before a witness stumbled upon the crime early on Monday afternoon .

Though the body was found on a couch, it has emerged police found bloodied clothes in a wheelie bin at the property, and it has led to questions on where the attack happened.

Police believe a spanner may have been used as the weapon in the attack and are checking phones and electronic equipment to see what evidence they could hold.

CRIME SCENE: Police scour a murder scene on College Rd at Karana Downs. Emma Clarke

Yesterday, two days after the executive chef was killed, the suburban Karana Downs street was deserted but for a crime scene blocked off with police tape as forensic officers continued to scour for evidence.

The woman who found the body did so after noticing the front door of the unit was damaged. She found Mr Willemyn's body on a couch with a substantial amount of blood on the furniture and floor.

Mr Willemyns worked as the executive chef at nearby Karana Downs Gold Club for three years where he was a well-respected colleague and employee.

Owner Brett Lawton remembered the "quietly spoken man''.

Mr Lawton said a friend of Mr Willemyns told him about his death on Monday afternoon.

"I'm very emotional and sad. He was very mellow, a very soft man and very mellow. He just didn't deserve it," Mr Lawton said.

"No-one has given me any details (about what happened), nothing at all. I'm completely out of the loop there and happy to be, I'm leaving that to police.

Patrick Willemyns Contributed

"He was well known but he was a quiet man and he kept to himself. He was respected a nice person."

Mr Lawton said the Karana Downs community and those at the golf club were still coming to terms with the news.

"He was a good chef and a good worker and he was highly intelligent, if there were trivia nights on he would win, he was a quietly spoken man and an intelligent man," he said.

Michele Franciose Theodoor Willemyns did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday and he was remanded in custody until later in the month.