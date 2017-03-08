32°
News

VIDEO: Man charged over brother's brutal murder

Emma Clarke
| 8th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN accused of murdering his brother has made his first appearance in court, as more details emerge of the grisly end to Patrick Willemyns' life.

The 53-year-old's brother, Michele Franciose Theodoor Willemyns, 56, has been charged with one count of murder over the Karana Downs death.

His body may have been in his unit for up to 24 hours before a witness stumbled upon the crime early on Monday afternoon .

Though the body was found on a couch, it has emerged police found bloodied clothes in a wheelie bin at the property, and it has led to questions on where the attack happened.

Police believe a spanner may have been used as the weapon in the attack and are checking phones and electronic equipment to see what evidence they could hold.

CRIME SCENE: Police scour a murder scene on College Rd at Karana Downs.
CRIME SCENE: Police scour a murder scene on College Rd at Karana Downs. Emma Clarke

 

Yesterday, two days after the executive chef was killed, the suburban Karana Downs street was deserted but for a crime scene blocked off with police tape as forensic officers continued to scour for evidence.

The woman who found the body did so after noticing the front door of the unit was damaged. She found Mr Willemyn's body on a couch with a substantial amount of blood on the furniture and floor.

Mr Willemyns worked as the executive chef at nearby Karana Downs Gold Club for three years where he was a well-respected colleague and employee.

Owner Brett Lawton remembered the "quietly spoken man''.

Mr Lawton said a friend of Mr Willemyns told him about his death on Monday afternoon.

"I'm very emotional and sad. He was very mellow, a very soft man and very mellow. He just didn't deserve it," Mr Lawton said.

"No-one has given me any details (about what happened), nothing at all. I'm completely out of the loop there and happy to be, I'm leaving that to police.

Patrick Willemyns
Patrick Willemyns Contributed

 

"He was well known but he was a quiet man and he kept to himself. He was respected a nice person."

Mr Lawton said the Karana Downs community and those at the golf club were still coming to terms with the news.

"He was a good chef and a good worker and he was highly intelligent, if there were trivia nights on he would win, he was a quietly spoken man and an intelligent man," he said.

Michele Franciose Theodoor Willemyns did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday and he was remanded in custody until later in the month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime murder

Police rammed, man arrested during hunt for stolen ute

Police rammed, man arrested during hunt for stolen ute

A DRIVER who allegedly rammed police while driving a stolen ute has been arrested in Goodna.

VIDEO: Man charged over brother's brutal murder

CRIME SCENE: Police scour a murder scene on College Rd at Karana Downs and (inset) Patrick Willemyns.

A man accused of murdering his brother has appeared in court

Ipswich land increasing in value: Report

TOP VALUE: Residential property values up 11.5% since 2015 land valuations.

Latest valuations shows growth in Ipswich suburbs

Men wanted over home burglary

Crimestoppers.

Police say the pair pushed the woman over and ran from the house.

Local Partners

Patrick remembered as "champion bloke and great pool player”

Ward and Snell family in mourning over death of caring friend

Meet the Ipswich doctors visiting patients in their homes

HOME SERVICE: Hello Home Doctor service practice manager Ben Biltoft and Dr Hamid Taghipour visiting patients in Redbank Plains.

Hello Home Doctor service booming and needs more GPs

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

COLD CASE: New evidence emerges in historic murder case

On March 9, 1967 it is believed Mima was abducted near Calliope, sexually assaulted, murdered and left in bushland near Biloela. She was just 21 years old.

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's life to be made into musical

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Former Queensland Premier visiting the Sunshine Coast.

Audiences will be “jamming to songs like Pumpkin Scone Diplomacy

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

MOVE IN NOW OR INVEST FOR THE FUTURE

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $319,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Price Upon...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

INVEST OR OCCUPY - Main Road Frontage

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

A Little Slice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 $1,525,000...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breathe taking views out to Mount Walker and water views of the both dams. It's an easy commute on...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!