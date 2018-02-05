Menu
VIDEO: Knife-wielding robber on the loose near Ipswich

Detectives have released CCTV as investigations continue into separate armed robberies at Booval and Willowbank.

At 8:30pm on Tuesday January 23, a man entered the Brisbane Rd business at Booval armed with a knife and demanded money from a female employee.

On Saturday at 9pm it is believed the same man entered a service station on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank armed with a knife and stole a sum of money.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Topics:  armed robbery booval willowbank

Ipswich Queensland Times
