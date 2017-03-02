31°
VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

Emma Clarke
2nd Mar 2017

A NEW aged care facility set to introduce hundreds of residents to Eastern Heights is already putting pressure on one of Ipswich's busiest intersections.

Close to $1 million worth of work is underway to improve motorist and pedestrian safety at the Robertson Rd and Chermside Rd intersections.

Ipswich City Council has plans to further develop the intersection by improving access to Limestone Park and Ipswich Hospice Care with increased on-street parking along Chermside Rd.

Ipswich Hospice Care general manager Paul Brew said more parking and pedestrian access would benefit families and friends of loved ones at the Chermside Rd facility.

"We welcome a significant number of visitors to hospice each and every day and crossing Chermside Road can certainly be hazardous at times, especially for the older members of our community," Mr Brew said.

"Pedestrian crossings will offer increased safety and peace of mind, not only for people visiting hospice but also those using the sports facilities at the nearby Limestone Park."

The upgraded Eastern Heights intersection is expected to open in the second quarter of this year. Catholic Healthcare began work on the multi-million project last year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  busy road eastern heights intersection ipswich

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

Cr David Pahlke

Councillor is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Pahlke votes against "sardine city" small blocks

BOLD: Cr David Pahlke followed through on his opposition to smaller block sizes in the general council meeting.

David takes stand in council against State's housing density move

