VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

A NEW aged care facility set to introduce hundreds of residents to Eastern Heights is already putting pressure on one of Ipswich's busiest intersections.

Close to $1 million worth of work is underway to improve motorist and pedestrian safety at the Robertson Rd and Chermside Rd intersections.

Ipswich City Council has plans to further develop the intersection by improving access to Limestone Park and Ipswich Hospice Care with increased on-street parking along Chermside Rd.

Ipswich Hospice Care general manager Paul Brew said more parking and pedestrian access would benefit families and friends of loved ones at the Chermside Rd facility.

"We welcome a significant number of visitors to hospice each and every day and crossing Chermside Road can certainly be hazardous at times, especially for the older members of our community," Mr Brew said.

"Pedestrian crossings will offer increased safety and peace of mind, not only for people visiting hospice but also those using the sports facilities at the nearby Limestone Park."

The upgraded Eastern Heights intersection is expected to open in the second quarter of this year. Catholic Healthcare began work on the multi-million project last year.