VIDEO: Ipswich cop and 'Serge the Police Dog' can dance

Helen Spelitis
by

AN IPSWICH police officer has proven Queensland cops know how to have fun, while running a competition for dogs (and their owners).

The Dogs on Patrol event was held at Providence, Ipswich yesterday.

It's a Queensland Police and Neighbourhood Watch initiative to remind people to be vigilant when out walking their dogs.

The day includes a competition giving dogs the opportunity to show off their various talents.

But the crowd was also shown a police officer's talent for dancing.

Sergeant Nadine Webster from the Ipswich Community Safety and Crime Prevention upstaged the pooches and entertained the crowd by dancing to Tina Turner's hit NutBush City Limits.

 

 

She wasn't the only one either; police dog 'Serge' showed off his moves too, much to the delight of onlookers.

The dog competition included a variety of quirky categories from the dog with the most swagger to much sought after title, the dog the judges wanted to take home.  

 

Read more about the day on the MyPolice website.

Topics:  nutbush queensland police

Ipswich Queensland Times

