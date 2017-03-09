31°
VIDEO: How Ipswich gardens can help keep honey flowing

Emma Clarke
| 9th Mar 2017 1:52 PM Updated: 1:57 PM

IPSWICH'S king bees of backyard bee keeping think there is no other food like honey.

Darryl Ryan and John Jackson are part of the collection of bee keepers leading the way in innovative honey harvesting technology but they need the community's help to make sure honey jars are full for years to come.

The Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members are utilising Flow Hive technology to establish a connection between people, the bees and environment.

To keep their honey taps flowing, Ipswich's gardens need to be fully stoked with plants and flowers to keep the bees full of pollen and at full honey capacity.

"Flow Hive is more of a modern way of harvesting the honey as opposed to looking after the bees. It enables you to take the honey away from the bees in a more gentle way without disturbing the method they make the honey. You can do from outside the hive at any time of day without any equipment on," Mr Ryan said.

"The best place the honey is to be stored is with the bees. That's their natural food so if they do need it they can reclaim it."

Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members Darryl Ryan and John Jackson demonstrate Flow Hive.
Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association members Darryl Ryan and John Jackson demonstrate Flow Hive. Emma Clarke

 

He said Flow Hive was changing the way honey was collected and was an environmentally friendly, compassionate bee hive system.

The system allows honey to be poured on tap directly from the hive.

"It's captured the hearts of people with looking after the planet and the environment, now they have a connection with the environment having their own bees in their back yard to pollinate their fruit trees, to collect their own honey and being an organic food," he said.

"It's the direct connection between us, the bees and the environment. The bees are going to the flower and collecting their nectar, bringing it back to the hive and it's our direct connection with this food product that doesn't get touched, we eat it directly from the hive.

"There is no other food product like that."

He said the community could help to keep local honey on tap by stocking their gardens.

"We always have a shortage of honey. It's dependent on seasons and weather patterns. If we don't have rain and good seasons we don't have flowers on our trees to provide that nectar source for our bees," he said.

"Planting bee friendly plants, native trees, large eucalypt trees, trees that present really good nectar flows and pollen flows for our bees are great, even creating water environment for bees."

Retired doctor John Jackson has been elbow deep in honey since last Spring.

"I was interested in honey and my wife is a great gardener, so having pollination is important," he sad.

"It's absolutely essential for our agriculture, without bees we would be done. We need bees and bees that are healthy.

"It's a piece of cake to harvest it. I considers they are livestock in a way you might have cattle. They're helping environment but also providing us with food."

After the harvesting is done and the bees have returned to their hive, Mr Ryan and Mr Jackson can enjoy their toil.

"I have a favourite honey spiced cake," Mr Ryan said.

Mr Jackson said he preferred his honey on toast of a morning.

"Warm toast and honey on it, that's fine but the butter does taste nice," he said.

How a bee hive works

GIRLS rule in bee hives.

Ipswich West Moreton Bee Keepers Association member Darryl Ryan said female bees worked to make the honey while male bees mated once with the Queen and died.

"Our girls are working really hard for us," he said.

"They all have a pecking order, the boys have one purpose in life to make with the Queen once and he dies then.

"There is only one fertile Queen bee so she re-populates the whole colony and can lay two to 3000 eggs per day."

He said worker bees can die after a matter of weeks. Hives are home to 60-80,00 bees and can produce up to 100kgs of honey a year.

"They physically can work themselves to death in times when there are great nectar flows out there for them to collect," he said.

" Our good girls do all the work for us, our drones continually stay in the hive and have a purpose of mating. The Queen only mates once too, she has one good night out.

"The Queens can last up to a couple of years and then be replaced with a younger more fertile bee.

"In the bottom, the Queen is created by the colony, she is fed a special food called royal jelly and she is fed for a longer period of time so she has more female hormone, she is selected.

"If they creat several cells, when the first Queen hatches, she will kill all the others and rule the roost. She'll leave the hive of an afternoon at a time when the boy bees have gone out to find the virgin Queen. She will mate with up to 20 drones, store all the semen in her body but not fertilise the eggs.

"She then lays eggs in the cells in the hive but only fertilises the ones she chooses and boy bees are born out of unfertilised eggs."

  • Learn all about beekeeping and Flow Hive on Sunday, March 12 from 9am at Peak Crossing State School.
Topics: bees flow hive west moreton bee keepers association

