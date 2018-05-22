VIDEO: Hoons on dirt bikes wreak havoc at track

HOONS on miniature dirt bikes have been caught on camera tearing up a new Ipswich radio control car track.

Andre Ripoll Park in Carole Park is the base for the Chargers Radio ­Control (RC) Car Club and the Queensland Model Drag Racing Association (QMDRA).

Chargers Remote Control Club members at their new Carole Park off-road track. IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

A member of both clubs filmed a rider on a dirt bike doing wheelies and burnouts on the custom made tracks last week.

The rider left skid marks and superficial damage on the drag strip and damaged the clay, off-road racing surface. Skid marks were left in the newly built pit stands.

The off-road course and stands were only completed this year after the club spent about $3000 of its own money and many weekends of labour laying it.

The tracks, which had been open for public use, will now be locked to prevent further damage.

Queensland Model Drag Racing Association president Martin Armstrong said is was disappointing that public spaces were being destroyed by "a few idiots".

Mr Armstrong said an old BMX track behind the fenced RC tracks was attracting illegal dirt bike riders to the area.

Signage clearly states that motorbikes and vehicles are not allowed on the old BMX track.

"I know there is very limited places for them to ride, and I don't have a problem with them bringing the kids down of a weekend and having a go, but when the adults get on and fling stones and dirt all over our tracks it's a real issue," Mr Armstrong said.

"We only race once a month and we constantly have to go down and clean the track as there's dust and stones all over it.

"It's happened a couple of times that they've been doing burnouts on the (drag strip) start line and it's ruining the bitumen."

The clubs have made complaints to both police and Ipswich City Council (ICC).

An ICC spokesman said the old BMX track was put in prior to the drag strip and remote car track, however "young people still attempted to use it".

The BMX track on council land at Cobalt Street, Carole Park. IMAGE: AAP/Renae Droop

He did not indicate whether the council intended to level the jumps that were being used illegally by dirt bike riders.

"The riding of motorised bikes or vehicles on council parkland is a breach of Local Laws and penalties can be imposed," he said.

"If there are ongoing issues council has the option of increasing security."

He said there was no plan to install CCTV to monitor the park.

ICC received six dirt bike complaints this year, but none were from the Carole Park area.