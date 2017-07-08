VIDEO: Changing families' lives one loaf of bread at a time

TUCKED away in a tin shed at the back of Lowood is a team of volunteers working tirelessly to put food on the tables of the region's struggling families.

The Harvest Angels share their own personal stories of despair from a time when they too needed help - experiences they use to pay it forward and help others.

More than 10 volunteers dedicate up to 25 hours of their week to select food, bread and produce and pack hundreds of hampers with food, fresh produce, bread and chilled goods.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, up to 120 families turn up to receive their groceries.

The families have their own struggles - of domestic violence, natural disaster, unemployment and poor health.

The Harvest Angels concept started after the 2011 floods destroyed Lowood homes, including president Lisa Smith's home.

"I was hit pretty badly in the 2011 floods. I thought I was okay because I had insurance, but I wasn't because my insurance didn't cover me.

"For the first time in my life I had hit the poverty line, because I had nothing. I hit rock bottom. By the time I realised they weren't going to pay me, there was no money left," Ms Smith said.

"After that I made contact with Foodbank and found out what we had to source to do this on our own. It all stemmed from there."

Ms Smith said the service was an avenue for work-for-the-dole participants to get back on their feet through volunteering.

"We try to help someone have a step forward in their life, whether through work for the dole or community service. It gives them some purpose or self-worth," she said.

"Often it gives you goosebumps, people get tears in their eyes, especially when they get their first food hampers and realise how much food they actually get.

"We've had grown adults break down in tears. It gives you something to get up for in the morning.

"We only have one supermarket in town and there are a lot of people who don't have transport so they don't have a choice.

Vice-president Vikki-Lee Wilmot said being a Harvest Angel was about paying forward the help she received in the past.

"Lowood is a low socio-economic area and everybody that volunteers here has hit a rough patch at some stage or another at some point in their lives

"I know I have," she said.

"I was lucky enough to get help when I needed it. I came here because I wanted to give back.

"It's very gratifying and I've always been a big believer in paying it forward.

"Our whole aim is to bring the community together, which is why we don't ask for Centrelink cards. They don't need them to come here because then that cuts out another section of people. It's for anyone and everyone.

"When I go home at the end of the day after I've been here, I feel like I've done something."

She said each family paid $40 for three large hampers, while individuals could pay $25 for three small hampers.

"We don't want people to feel they can't approach us if they need help and that's the whole idea, to help as many people as we can," Ms Wilmot said.

"Most of our customers have said to us if it wasn't for the hampers we sold, they would be in dire straits. Everybody has a budget and the wages don't seem to cover the cost of living.

"To get through week by week can be a traumatic experience, especially when you don't have a job."

Harvest Angels

For more information or to volunteer, see Harvest Angels on Facebook.