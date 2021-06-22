Menu
The crocodile spotted in Alligator Creek
Offbeat

VIDEO: Fisherman’s shock encounter with big croc

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
22nd Jun 2021 5:36 AM
A massive crocodile has been filmed sliding into the water and then eyeing off a fisherman at a local creek.

Daniel Jackson filmed the amazing footage during a weekend fishing trip, and spotted the big reptile sunbaking on the bank at Alligator Creek.

As his boat approached the croc, which Mr Jackson estimated to be between 3.5 and 4m long, the croc slides into the water.

But the big fella seemed unfazed by the sudden intrusion, and even reared its head out of the water and swan in the direction of Mr Jackson's boat, leaving the local with just a fraction of a second to veer his boat away.

"It was pretty crazy, I saw it from far away and then he waited until the last second to go into the water," he said.

"He then popped his head up and I had to turn. It was cool to see."

Mr Jackson has been fishing Alligator Creek for about eight years and is no stranger to croc sightings, having spotted more than a handful.

But his most recent sighting is the biggest croc he's seen.

The croc apparently even has name, with Mr Jackson believing it to be a reptile named 'Blackie' by locals.

"He's really fat, so he eats well," he said.

"I think it's the dominant croc in the area. He's also a bit darker than other crocs."

crocodile wildlife

