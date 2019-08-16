WATCH: Favourite Ipswich restaurant demolished

TIME is officially up for Ipswich cheesy toast lovers after Sizzler Booval was demolished yesterday to make way for a Tex-Mex themed chain.

Once demolition at the Brisbane Rd site is finished, construction on a Taco Bell Restaurant will begin.

There has been no confirmation about when the Mexican restaurant, owned by Collins Food, will open.

Collins previously told The Queensland Times it was working to redeploy staff to its other restaurant brands.

The new Taco Bell will include a drive-through facility sleeved behind the building.

It will be Collins Restaurants' first Taco Bell in Ipswich and follows an announcement last year by the company that it would roll out more than 50 new stores across three states in the next three years.

While the Tex-Mex faze seems to be gaining popularity, not everyone in Ipswich is happy about the buffet-style restaurant closing down.

More than 900 people commented on the QT's Facebook page about the closure, many voicing their opposition.

LIni SChmidt said it was her family's favourite and held many memories.

"So sad to see it go especially a local one," she said.

Suzanne Cartl said every time she went to Sizzler she experienced great service.

"Their food is great, I'll be sad when goes. I'm not going to Taco Bell when it opens," she said.

Julia Sorpassa suggested a substitute for everyone's favourite Sizzle dish.

"Buy an unsliced white loaf of bread cut slices to desired thickness. Spread thickly with butter on both sides sprinkle both sides with parmesan cheese pan fry in fry pan - thick cheesy toast."

Denis Nolan said he was "mystified by this decision".

"Sizzler Booval is frequently packed around lunch hour, so it's hard to understand why it would not be profitable," he said.

"Replacing it with a Taco Bell or whatever just seems to be a way to narrow your potential customer base."