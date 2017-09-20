VIDEO: Derelict Ipswich mall now a huge hole in the ground

THE crumbling remnants of the derelict Ipswich mall are hardly recognisable as demolition crews reach the half way point of the massive destruction job.

Cranes, dump trucks and massive claws have taken up residence on Nicholas St as what was once the Woolworths supermarket is now a huge hole in the ground.

While the focus is still on the careful deconstruction and restoration of Murphy's Pub and Union Place, expressions of interest from skilled contractors able to build the new nine level Ipswich City Council administration building have already closed.

CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017."That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St," Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said. File

Once the site is completely cleared, construction of the new offices as part of the $150 million phase two redevelopment will get started on the corner of Nicholas St and Union Place.

Demolition started in July and is on track to be finished by the end of the year.