29°
News

VIDEO: Derelict Ipswich mall now a huge hole in the ground

Emma Clarke
by

THE crumbling remnants of the derelict Ipswich mall are hardly recognisable as demolition crews reach the half way point of the massive destruction job.

Cranes, dump trucks and massive claws have taken up residence on Nicholas St as what was once the Woolworths supermarket is now a huge hole in the ground.

While the focus is still on the careful deconstruction and restoration of Murphy's Pub and Union Place, expressions of interest from skilled contractors able to build the new nine level Ipswich City Council administration building have already closed.

CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017.'That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St,' Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said.
CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017."That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St," Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said. File

Once the site is completely cleared, construction of the new offices as part of the $150 million phase two redevelopment will get started on the corner of Nicholas St and Union Place.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Demolition started in July and is on track to be finished by the end of the year.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  ipswich cbd ipswich mall redevelopment ipswich redevelopment

Ipswich Queensland Times
BREAKING: CCC investigators back at council offices today

BREAKING: CCC investigators back at council offices today

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirmed the investigators were inside the building.

Ipswich ratepayers to fork out $2.4M for land purchase

The Ipswich City Council has approved the acquisition of this Ellenborough Street parcel of land from QR as the future site of the Ipswich Performing Arts Centre.

Council moves to buy land for development

South-east waterways become training ground for army

CLEANING UP: Part of the diver training involves helping police clear abandoned vehicles from south-east Queensland waterways, including the Logan River.

Diving into training mission

Hair, saliva trial for Defence Force drug test program

A scientist works in a medical lab at St Vincent's Institute in Melbourne, Tuesday, May 14, 2013. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

Since 2005, more than 1100 have been terminated for substance abuse

Local Partners