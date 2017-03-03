VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows Ipswich crash

A man has shared dashcam footage of a crash in Ipswich.

A MAN has shared footage of his own crash to remind other drivers to keep an eye out for ambulances and emergency services vehicles.

The footage, posted overnight on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page, shows a driver travelling behind a black ute that is preparing to go through a green light.

The ute sees an ambulance trying to get through the intersection at the last minute and stops suddenly.

The dashcam owner fails to slow down in time and rear ends the ute, pushing it through the intersection.

His car is left stopped at the at the traffic lights with smoke coming from the bonnet.

"I failed to see the ambo at all," the driver posted.

"The lad in front only saw it at the last second. Incident was in Ipswich a few weeks ago"