Hotel quarantine guests have been caught chatting and sharing items over the balcony at the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

The footage from Channel 7 shows three guests on their balconies sharing items on multiple occasions, with one guest passing an item from their room to another guest, who then passes it on to a guest in the next room.

A section of the footage shows two other guests on the floors above watching the men pass the items below.

The risky act was caught by a TV camera and was not the first time this has happened this year.

A nearby resident took pictures of two guests sharing items on April 1 and said it was "really annoying and kind of scary".

Quarantined visitors have been filmed passing items to one another over balconies at Brisbane's Hotel Grand Chancellor. Picture: Sunrise

Police issued warnings to the guests and said if they failed to adhere to the strict rules set in place they could face longer stints at the hotel.

The hotel was at the centre of a three-day lockdown in January this year when four guests, a cleaner and her partner triggered a three-day lockdown in Greater Brisbane.

There were concerns again in March when three cases were linked to the quarantine hotel.

Anyone found to be in breach of the Chief Health Officer's public health directions may receive an on-the-spot fine of $1334.

Originally published as Video: COVID hotel guests caught in balcony breach