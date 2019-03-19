Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW BUB: Baby Macadamia is the first of twelve koala joeys born this season at Australia Zoo.
NEW BUB: Baby Macadamia is the first of twelve koala joeys born this season at Australia Zoo. Ben Beaden
News

VIDEO: Candidates respond to Great Koala National Park plans

19th Mar 2019 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Coffs Coast Advocate spoke to candidates in the March 23 state election about the emerging plans for a Great Koala National Park.

See what the candidates had to say:

 

coffs harbour great koala national park koala koala national park nsw election 2019 nsw politics state election
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Struck by lightning, Frank says his recovery is a miracle

    premium_icon Struck by lightning, Frank says his recovery is a miracle

    Offbeat Retiree Frank Clissold claims to have experienced a miracle, two years after being struck by lightning

    • 19th Mar 2019 12:03 PM
    Knife-wielding hoon terrorises Ipswich High

    premium_icon Knife-wielding hoon terrorises Ipswich High

    Crime Burnouts, wielding a knife, smashing a police car windscreen...

    • 19th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Mum warns others after popular nappy 'burned' baby

    premium_icon Mum warns others after popular nappy 'burned' baby

    Health The Ipswich mother heard the ear-piercing screams of her daughter

    CMC Rocks raises Ipswich's global profile

    premium_icon CMC Rocks raises Ipswich's global profile

    Business Benefits of CMC Rocks continue to roll in.