VIDEO: Candidates respond to Great Koala National Park plans
The Coffs Coast Advocate spoke to candidates in the March 23 state election about the emerging plans for a Great Koala National Park.
See what the candidates had to say:
The Coffs Coast Advocate spoke to candidates in the March 23 state election about the emerging plans for a Great Koala National Park.
See what the candidates had to say:
Offbeat Retiree Frank Clissold claims to have experienced a miracle, two years after being struck by lightning
Crime Burnouts, wielding a knife, smashing a police car windscreen...
Health The Ipswich mother heard the ear-piercing screams of her daughter