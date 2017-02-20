VIDEO: Cameras catch driver speeding through Ipswich

A MAN will appear in court today after footage emerged of a driver dangerously speeding through Ipswich.

Safe City cameras captured a driver tearing through Brisbane and Burnett streets after allegedly stealing a Holden Commodore during a break-in on Sunday morning.

The footage shows the car speeding through Ipswich towards Brisbane before crashing into a concrete barrier on Brisbane St at about 5.30am.

The man reportedly pulled himself from the wreckage and attempted to flee before being found by police.

A 29-year-old man from One Mile will face court in Ipswich this afternoon charged with dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.