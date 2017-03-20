VIDEO: Bullmastiffs 'great family pets'

NO BULL: The community is encouraged to consider Bull Arab, American Bulldogs and Bullmastiff breeds when adopting pets from RSPCA.

NO ONE likes a bully.

Except the RSPCA of course, as some of the most common dog breeds searching for a furever home are often the least popular.

The community is encouraged to consider Bull Arab, American and English Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs and Bullmastiff breeds when adopting pets from RSPCA, spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"Sadly some people do think they can be aggressive, they think they're uncontrollable, when in fact if they're trained and given love and affection they can make great family pets," he said.

"Sadly a lot of breeds like Bull Arabs and Staffordshire Bull Terriers have a negative stigma attached to them thanks to the media and public perception.

"English and American Staffordshire Bull Terriers and Bull Arabs are the top three cross breeds we get at the RSPCA and generally hang around in our shelters the longest. They shouldn't have to."

Mr Beatty said the #Adoptabull campaign aimed to reduce negative stigma about dog breeds.

"We're hoping that with our #Adoptabull campaign public negative stigma will turn to positive and these breeds will no longer be associated with 'bad behaviours', because when given a chance, they actually make loving family pets," he said.

"These 'bull' breeds are love-a-bull, hug-a-bull, kiss-a-bull, ador-a-bull and save-a-bull."

From now until March 31, a desexed and microchipped bully is up for adoption for $199.

All dogs in RSPCA care have been health checked and temperament tested. They are all desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, worm and flea treated.

View dogs waiting for homes at www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt.