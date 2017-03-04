33°
VIDEO: Bikies have heartfelt message to share

Emma Clarke
| 4th Mar 2017 12:40 PM

THE rumble of engines as a convoy of motorcycles rolled through Ipswich this morning had a heartfelt motivation at its core.

 Avid motorcyclist Janelle Watkins died of cancer in Ipswich Hospice in February last year and her son Mick Watkins staged the event to return the favour.

He said Hospice could not "have possibly done more" for his family but now was the time for the Memorial Ride for Janelle Watkins to repay the debt.

Janelle and Mick Watkins in 2015.
Janelle and Mick Watkins in 2015.

 

The ride left Ultimate Motorcycles on Brisbane St at West Ipswich this morning and travelled to Moogerah Dam and Aratula, raising money for the palliative care service.

"She enjoyed the bike life and hence why we have the event, to honour what she enjoyed," Mr Watkins said.

"That's what she enjoyed, that's what she liked, so that's what we do."

ON THE ROAD: Ultimate Motorcycles dealer principal Andy Loxton, Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew and Mick Watkins get ready for the Janelle Watkins Memorial Ride.
ON THE ROAD: Ultimate Motorcycles dealer principal Andy Loxton, Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew and Mick Watkins get ready for the Janelle Watkins Memorial Ride.

 

Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew said the organisation depended on the generous donations to maintain the individual standard of care.

"The main thing about today is to get the ethos of Ipswich out there, to let people know this wonderful service is literally in their back yard," Mr Brew said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich motorcycles janelle watkins memorial ride ultimate motorcycles

