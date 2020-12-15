Menu
Emergency helicopter flying over Main beach, Byron Bay.
News

Amazing aerial footage of flooded areas in Northern NSW

Javier Encalada
15th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2020 6:10 AM
DID you see or hear a helicopter flying over your home this week?

Four helicopters owned by the NSW Rural Fire Service were made available for the NSW State Emergency Service to use this week, in the aftermath of the recent weather system and subsequent floods.

An SES spokesman confirmed four helicopters normally based in Grafton were used.

A Firebird 200 was spotted by visitors and tourists yesterday morning during high tide hovering above Main Beach in Byron Bay.

 

One of the RFS helicopters flying over Main Beach, Byron Bay, on Tuesday morning.
One of the RFS helicopters flying over Main Beach, Byron Bay, on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman said the helicopters had provided invaluable information by completing reconnaissance flights all over the areas affected by flooding in the Tweed and Northern Rivers areas.

"The helicopter crews have gather great information observing the state of roads, confirming what areas are isolated and making sure we have a complete view of the situation," he said.

"The helicopters will be tasked to supporting the SES in this mission until they are released to go back to their regular missions with the RFS."

 

 

This fleet also provided aviation support and gathered vital data through thermal imaging to keep firefighters safe while they combated fires on the North Coast late last year and earlier this year.

floods2020 northern rivers weather news nsw rfs nsw ses richmond tweed
