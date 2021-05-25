Victory eludes Lockyer/Ipswich despite unusual start

MIKE NOWLAN

LOCKYER/Ipswich’s over 50s 3rd Division side was unable to post a victory in their latest veterans cricket match at Pimpama.

Redlands/Logan scored the required runs with two wickets to spare after dismissing Lockyer/Ipswich for 95 on an uneven pitch and a heavy outfield.

Stand-in captain Rod Wilkinson did something unusual for Lockyer/Ipswich in recent times. He won the toss.

Brad Hines (22) and Mark Burbidge (10) were the only batsmen to reach double figures on a pitch that proved difficult for both sides.

Boundaries were rare because of the heavy outfield. The visitors only lasted 35 overs for their 95 runs.

Pacy opening bowler Nick Beamont made life difficult for everyone snaring 2/17.

Despite Jan Pettersson bowling magnificently taking 5/21 off his nine overs, the home side managed to get the runs in 32 overs, courtesy of a hard hit 28 not out by B Carruth late in the innings.

Opener G Nelson was the only other batsmen to make double figures with 24.

Mark Burbidge opened the bowling with Pettersson and kept the pressure on with his tight line.

Skipper Rod Wilkinson said Lockyer/Ipswich were a bowler short in a match dominated by bowlers.

Pettersson was awarded Lockyer/Ipswich’s man of the match award.

Carruth was Redlands/Logan man of the match.