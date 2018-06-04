Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wedding photos of Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim.
Wedding photos of Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim.
News

Girl accused of helping teen flee crash scene

4th Jun 2018 12:32 PM

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl is due in court accused of helping a young man to avoid police, after a hit-and-run crash in Melbourne's east that killed a recently married couple.

The girl, who can't be named, is charged with helping 19-year-old Eric Victorsen avoid apprehension after the pair allegedly stole a $170,000 car that crashed in April.

It's alleged Victorsen sped through Wantirna South, ran a red light and crashed into a sedan, killing its occupants.

Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim were killed when the car they were in was hit by a different stolen vehicle in April.
Matt Goland and Bita Zaeim were killed when the car they were in was hit by a different stolen vehicle in April.

Matt Goland, 38, died at the scene and his wife Bita Zaeim, 32, died in hospital.

The girl, who is in custody, is charged with assisting Victorsen and stealing the 2016 Lexus four-wheel drive.

She is due to face a children's court on Monday for an update from lawyers on her case.

The scene of the crash in Wantirna South.
The scene of the crash in Wantirna South.
crime editors picks hit and run victoria

Top Stories

    WANTED: Staff needed to save closed CBD business

    premium_icon WANTED: Staff needed to save closed CBD business

    Business Johnny Ringo's owners are desperately looking a new manager

    • 4th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    Massive change planned for three neighbouring suburbs

    premium_icon Massive change planned for three neighbouring suburbs

    Property New residential development applications submitted to council

    • 4th Jun 2018 12:27 PM
    Man charged with Sam Price-Purcell murder

    Man charged with Sam Price-Purcell murder

    Breaking Major breakthrough in cold-case murder probe as man charged

    Waste facility accused of trucking chemicals from RAAF base

    premium_icon Waste facility accused of trucking chemicals from RAAF base

    Environment Court yet to decide if Ipswich waste facility breached the law

    Local Partners