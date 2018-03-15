Menu
The scene of an aggravated burglary in Thomson, near Geelong. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Crime

Sex offence reports skyrocket, as overall crime rate drops

by Cassie Zervos
15th Mar 2018 10:04 AM
SEX offences in Victoria have skyrocketed by almost 16 per cent compared to the same time last year, according to recent data released by the state's Crime Statistics Agency.

The number of reported sexual offences has increased by 15.9 per cent from 7,142 to 8,279.

 

However, crime in Victoria has continued to fall with the latest figures from the state's Crime Statistics Agency showing a 10.8 per cent drop.

Figures released for the year ending December 31, 2017, show that there were 380,066 criminal incidents recorded by Victoria Police, down by 9.6 per cent.

Melbourne, Latrobe and Yarra were the top areas for crime.

Assistant Commissioner Andrew Crisp said aggravated burglaries are down by 11 per cent.

"It's a really important crime category for us. We are targeting these crimes and locking up these people," he said.

"There are still high harm crimes occurring and the brazen nature of some of that offending is of concern"

"It's why we'll be relentless in hunting down these offenders."

The scene of a home invasion in Tarniet last year. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Mr Crisp said the rise in sexual offences was a result of more people coming forward due to the royal commission and work police were doing in the family violence area.

"If you have been a victim it's so important for you to stand up if and when you are ready

we want to know who's committing these offences and put them before the courts," he said.

Crime Statistics Agency Chief Statistician Catherine Andersson said: "The decrease in recorded criminal incidents is driven largely by a reduction in incidents with a property and deception principal offence, down 14 per cent in Victoria in the last 12 months."

Police minister Lisa Neville said it was the biggest drop in crime for well over a decade.

"It's a small level of reassurance that the investments we're making in Victoria Police are working," she said.

"There are still too many victims."

"My key priority is seeing less victims of crime im very pleased it's heading this way."

crime crime rates drop sex offence
