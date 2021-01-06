Victoria has recorded one new coronavirus case and another two in hotel quarantine as more than 37,000 people were tested.

Victoria has recorded one new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as 37,509 of people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed two new cases in returned international travellers.

There are 41 active cases of COVID-19 across the state, 28 of which are locally acquired cases.

It comes after three locally acquired cases were also recorded on Tuesday, all linked to the Black Rock outbreak.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Tuesday having all cases linked to the Black Rock cluster meant Victorians could be confident the outbreak was being well managed.

The DHHS said all of Victoria's locally acquired cases were linked to the Black Rock restaurant outbreak and were spread across 14 households.

She said delays at testing sites due to such a high demand over the past week had reduce to between 60 to 90 minutes on average.

"If I can encourage you to keep watch of those exposure sites, if you've been to one of those exposure sites during the times listed or if you have any symptoms, continue to go out and get tested," she said.

There are now more than 200 testing centres in operation across Victoria, including new testing sites in areas where large numbers of close contacts and exposure sites have been identified.

More than 1300 close contacts are being monitored across the state, including 900 primary close contacts and 400 secondary close contacts.

The DHHS said the close contacts were located in the local government areas of Bayside, Casey, Kingston, Monash, Whitehorse, Stonnington, Maroondah, Boroondara, Glen Eira, South Gippsland and East Gippsland.

Originally published as Victoria records one new local case